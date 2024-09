«FALCON LEAP – 24»: Εντυπωσιακές εικόνες από την πολυεθνική άσκηση στην Ολλανδία

01 09

U.S. and partner nations service members particapate in static line and military free fall jumps during Operation Falcon Leap near Lauwersoog , Netherlands, September 16, 2024. Operation Falcon Leap brings together military airborne forces from various nations in recognition of Operation Market Garden, a major World War II allied military operation in September 1944 in the Netherlands. (U.S. Air Force Photo By Tech. Sgt. Christopher Dyer)