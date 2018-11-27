ΑΕΚ – Άγιαξ: Μολότοφ και άγριο ξύλο στο ΟΑΚΑ (video+photos)
27.11.201820:32

ΑΕΚ – Άγιαξ: Μολότοφ και άγριο ξύλο στο ΟΑΚΑ (video+photos)

Δείτε καρέ – καρέ τη στιγμή της…
Καιρός: Εκτακτη προειδοποίηση του Σάκη Αρναούτογλου... «Προσοχή και το επόμενο 24ωρο»
27.11.201819:31

Καιρός: Εκτακτη προειδοποίηση του Σάκη Αρναούτογλου... «Προσοχή και το επόμενο 24ωρο»

Με έκτακτη ανάρτησή του ο Σάκης Αρναούτογλου…
Προσοχή! Ποια σχολεία θα είναι κλειστά την Πέμπτη (29/11) στην Αθήνα
27.11.201819:22

Προσοχή! Ποια σχολεία θα είναι κλειστά την Πέμπτη (29/11) στην Αθήνα

Κλειστά θα μείνουν την ερχόμενη Πέμπτη τα σχολεία…
Live CHAT ΑΕΚ – Άγιαξ
27.11.201819:53

Live CHAT ΑΕΚ – Άγιαξ

Παρακολουθήστε λεπτό προς λεπτό την εξέλιξη της…
Καιρός - Προειδοποίηση Καλλιάνου: Έρχονται χιόνια – Θα το στρώσει και στα πεδινά
27.11.201819:15

Καιρός - Προειδοποίηση Καλλιάνου: Έρχονται χιόνια – Θα το στρώσει και στα πεδινά

Πλησιάζει χιονιάς - Νέα ραγδαία επιδείνωση
27 Νοεμβρίου 2018

Πέθανε σε ηλικία 57 ετών ο δημιουργός του Μπομπ Σφουγγαράκη, Stephen Hillenburg (Pics+Vids)

Πέθανε σε ηλικία 57 ετών ο δημιουργός του Μπομπ Σφουγγαράκη, Stephen Hillenburg (Pics+Vids)
Πέθανε σε ηλικία 57 ετών ο Stephen Hillenburg, ο δημιουργός της λατρεμένης σειράς κινουμένων σχεδίων του Nickelodeon, “SpongeBob SquarePants”, γνωστός στο ελληνικό κοινό ως «Μπομπ Σφουγγαράκης».

Ο Hillenburg άφησε την τελευταία του πνοή έπειτα από πολύχρονη μάχη με τη νόσο ALS, μια νευροεκφυλιστική ασθένεια που επηρεάζει τα νευρικά κύτταρα, τον εγκέφαλο και την σπονδυλική στήλη.

Σε ανακοίνωση του στο Twitter το τηλεοπτικό δίκτυο Nickelodeon έγραψε σχετικά: Είμαστε λυπημένοι καθώς μοιραζόμαστε μαζί σας τα νέα για το θάνατο του Stephen Hillenburg, του δημιουργού του SpongeBob SquarePants (Μπομπ Σφουγγαράκης). Ας κρατήσουμε μια στιγμή σιωπής για να τιμήσουμε τη ζωή και τη δουλειά του».




Ο Stephen Hillenburg είχε διαγνωσθεί ότι έπασχε από τη νόσο τον Μάρτιο του 2017.



Η αντίδραση συζύγου που είδε άνδρα να χορεύει αισθησιακά μπροστά στη γυναίκα του (vid)
27.11.2018

Η αντίδραση συζύγου που είδε άνδρα να χορεύει αισθησιακά μπροστά στη γυναίκα του (vid)

Αντιμέτωπη με μία απρόσμενη έκπληξη ήρθε η 70χρονη Carol Herrera η οποία γιόρταζε τα γενέθλιά της σε εστιατόριο του Τέξας.
27.11.2018

Πήγε να πάρει φαγητό από drive-thru με… αυτοκινητάκι (vid)

Τη βάρδια ενός υπαλλήλου «έφτιαξε» ένας νεαρός, όταν πήγε να παραγγείλει σε drive-thru αλυσίδα με γρήγορο φαγητό με αυτοκινητάκι.
27.11.2018

Το πιο χαριτωμένο γέλιο μωρού (vid)

Ένα από τα πιο χαριτωμένα μωρά του κόσμου εντοπίστηκε και θα σας χαρίσει το υπέροχο… γέλιο του!
