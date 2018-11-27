Πέθανε σε ηλικία 57 ετών ο δημιουργός του Μπομπ Σφουγγαράκη, Stephen Hillenburg (Pics+Vids)

Ο Hillenburg άφησε την τελευταία του πνοή έπειτα από πολύχρονη μάχη με τη νόσο ALS, μια νευροεκφυλιστική ασθένεια που επηρεάζει τα νευρικά κύτταρα, τον εγκέφαλο και την σπονδυλική στήλη.







Σε ανακοίνωση του στο Twitter το τηλεοπτικό δίκτυο Nickelodeon έγραψε σχετικά: Είμαστε λυπημένοι καθώς μοιραζόμαστε μαζί σας τα νέα για το θάνατο του Stephen Hillenburg, του δημιουργού του SpongeBob SquarePants (Μπομπ Σφουγγαράκης). Ας κρατήσουμε μια στιγμή σιωπής για να τιμήσουμε τη ζωή και τη δουλειά του».

? We are sad to share the news of the passing of Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of SpongeBob SquarePants. Today, we are observing a moment of silence to honor his life and work. ? — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) November 27, 2018







Ο Stephen Hillenburg είχε διαγνωσθεί ότι έπασχε από τη νόσο τον Μάρτιο του 2017.







