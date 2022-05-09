BAFTA TV Awards 2022: Οι νικητές των βρετανικών τηλεοπτικών βραβείων (vid)
Τα BAFTA TV Awards 2022 ολοκληρώθηκαν την Κυριακή 8/ 5 και πολλές αγαπημένες σειρές αναδείχθηκαν ως οι μεγάλοι νικητές της διοργάνωσης.
Το λαμπερό event πραγματοποιήθηκε στο Royal Festival Hall του Λονδίνου και έπειτα από τρία χρόνια οι celebrities είχαν ξανά την ευκαιρία να εντυπωσιάσουν με τις red carpet εμφανίσεις τους και η εκδήλωση θύμιζε και πάλι την προ κορονοϊού εποχή.
Δείτε στην συνέχεια την λίστα με τους νικητές:
Leading actress
- Jodie Comer, Help - Channel 4
- Denise Gough, Too Close - ITV
- Emily Watson, Too Close - ITV
- Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown - Sky Atlantic
- Lydia West, It's A Sin - Channel 4
- Niamh Algar, Deceit - Channel 4
Leading actor
- Sean Bean, Time - BBC One
- David Thewlis, Landscapers - Sky Atlantic
- Hugh Quarshie, Stephen - ITV
- Olly Alexander, It's A Sin - Channel 4
- Samuel Adewunmi, You Don't Know Me - BBC One
- Stephen Graham, Help - Channel 4
Supporting actress
- Cathy Tyson, Help - Channel 4
- Céline Buckens, Showtrial - BBC One
- Emily Mortimer, The Pursuit of Love - BBC One
- Jessica Plummer, The Girl Before - BBC One
- Leah Harvey, Foundation - Apple TV+
- Tahirah Sharif, The Tower - ITV
Supporting actor
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession - Sky Atlantic
- Callum Scott Howells, It's A Sin - Channel 4
- David Carlyle, It's A Sin - Channel 4
- Nonso Anozie, Sweet Tooth - Netflix
- Omari Douglas, It's A Sin - Channel 4
- Stephen Graham, Time - BBC One
Entertainment performance
- Big Zuu, Big Zuu's Big Eats - Dave
- Alison Hammond, I Can See Your Voice - BBC One
- Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show - BBC One
- Joe Lycett, Joe Lycett's Got Your Back - Channel 4
- Michael McIntyre, Michael McIntyre's The Wheel - BBC One
- Sean Lock, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown - Channel 4
Male performance in a comedy programme
- Winner: Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats - Channel 4
- Joe Gilgun, Brassic - Sky Max
- Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education - Netflix
- Samson Kayo, Bloods - Sky One
- Steve Coogan, This Time with Alan Partridge - BBC One
- Tim Renkow, Jerk - BBC Three
Female performance in a comedy programme
- Sophie Willan, Alma's Not Normal - BBC Two
- Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education - Netflix
- Aisling Bea, This Way Up - Channel 4
- Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts - Channel 4
- Natasia Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats - Channel 4
- Rose Matafeo, Starstruck - BBC Three
Drama series
- Winner: In My Skin - BBC Three
- Manhunt: The Night Stalker - ITV
- Unforgotten - ITV
- Vigil - BBC One
Single drama
- Together - BBC Two
- Death of England: Face to Face - Sky Arts
- Help - Channel 4
- I Am Victoria - Channel 4
Mini-series
- Winner: Time - BBC One
- It's A Sin - Channel 4
- Landscapers - Sky Atlantic
- Stephen - ITV
Soap and continuing drama
- Coronation Street - ITV
- Casualty - BBC One
- Emmerdale - ITV
- Holby City - BBC One
International
- Winner: The Underground Railroad - Amazon Prime
- Call My Agent! - Netflix
- Lupin - Netflix
- Mare of Easttown - Sky Atlantic
- Squid Game - Netflix
- Succession - Sky Atlantic
Entertainment programme
- Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway - ITV
- An Audience With Adele - ITV
- Life & Rhymes - Sky Arts
- Strictly Come Dancing - BBC One
Comedy entertainment programme
- Winner: The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan - Channel 4
- The Graham Norton Show - BBC One
- Race Around Britain - YouTube
- The Ranganation - BBC Two
Scripted comedy
- Motherland - BBC Two
- Alma's Not Normal - BBC Two
- Stath Lets Flats - Channel 4
- We Are Lady Parts - Channel 4
Features
- Winner: Big Zuu's Big Eats - Dave
- Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing - BBC Two
- Sort Your Life Out - BBC One
- The Great British Sewing Bee - BBC One
Daytime
- The Chase - ITV
- Moneybags - Channel 4
- Richard Osman's House of Games - BBC Two
- Steph's Packed Lunch - Channel 4
Must-see moment
- Winner: Strictly Come Dancing, Rose and Giovanni's silent dance to Symphony - BBC One
- An Audience With Adele, Adele's surprised by the teacher who changed her life - ITV
- I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Ant and Dec dig at Downing Street's lockdown parties - ITV
- It's A Sin, Colin's devastating Aids diagnosis - Channel 4
- RuPaul's Drag Race UK, UK Hun? - Bimini's verse - BBC Three
- Squid Game, Red Light, Green Light game - Netflix
Current affairs
- Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin (Exposure) - ITV
- Four Hours At The Capitol - BBC Two
- The Men Who Sell Football (Al Jazeera Investigations) - Al Jazeera English
- Trump Takes On The World - BBC Two
Single documentary
- Winner: My Childhood, My Country - 20 Years In Afghanistan - ITV
- 9/11: Inside The President's War Room - BBC One
- Grenfell: The Untold Story - Channel 4
- Nail Bomber: Man Hunt - Netflix
Factual series
- Uprising - BBC One
- The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime - BBC Two
- 9/11: One Day In America - National Geographic
- Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles - Channel 4
Reality and constructed factual
- Winner: Gogglebox - Channel 4
- Married At First Sight UK - E4
- RuPaul's Drag Race UK - BBC Three
- The Dog House - Channel 4
Specialist factual
- The Missing Children - ITV
- Black Power: A British Story of Resistance - BBC Two
- Freddie Mercury: The Final Act - BBC Two
- Silenced: The Hidden Story of Disabled Britain - BBC Two
News coverage
- Winner: ITV News At Ten: Storming of the Capitol - ITV
- Channel 4 News: Black To Front - Channel 4
- Good Morning Britain: Shamima Begum - ITV
- Sky News: Afghanistan: Endgame - Sky News
Sport
- The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Sky Sports Formula 1
- ITV Racing: The Grand National - ITV
- Tokyo 2020 Olympics - BBC One
- Uefa Euro 2020 Semi-Final: England v Denmark - ITV
Live event
- The Earthshot Prize 2021 - BBC One
- The Brit Awards 2021 - ITV
- The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance - BBC One
- Springwatch 2021 - BBC Two
Short-form programme
- Our Land - Together TV
- Hollyoaks Saved My Life (Hollyoaks IRL) - YouTube
- People You May Know - Financial Times
- Please Help - BBC Three
Writer: Comedy
- Winner: Nida Manzoor, We Are Lady Parts - Channel 4
- Nathan Bryon and Paul Doolan, Bloods - Sky One
- Stephen Merchant and Emma Jane Unsworth, The Outlaws - BBC One
- Sophie Willan, Alma's Not Normal - BBC Two
Writer: Drama
- Kayleigh Llewellyn, In My Skin - BBC Three
- Jack Thorne, Help - Channel 4
- Jesse Armstrong, Succession - Sky Atlantic
- Russell T Davies, It's A Sin - Channel 4