Καιρός: Ραγδαία αλλαγή - Από ζακέτα... φανελάκι για τον μίνι καύσωνα που έρχεται

April 2024 was the hottest ever on record.?



At 15.03°C, it was 1.58°C warmer than the pre-industrial average. ??️



Read more about April temperatures in the latest @CopernicusEU climate bulletin