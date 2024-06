Γάζα: Αντιμέτωποι και με τις υψηλές θερμοκρασίες οι Παλαιστίνιοι

?

The destruction of drinking wells in Gaza by the occupier increased the disastrous situation.The scarcity of water in light of the heat wave increased the suffering of the population.

Does this injustice have an end?