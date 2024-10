Αποστολή της NASA προς αναζήτηση εξωγήινης ζωής – Πού κατευθύνεται το διαστημόπλοιο

A journey of 1.8 billion miles is about to begin.



All about NASA's #EuropaClipper mission to explore Jupiter's intriguing moon Europa: https://t.co/KX1yfEbiNu



Launch is slated for Monday, Oct. 14. Here's how to watch: https://t.co/x4XNEuvd7U pic.twitter.com/qkUkVq39pT