Σεισμός Κωνσταντινούπολη: Δύσκολη νύχτα έζησαν οι κάτοικοι – Συνεχείς οι δονήσεις μετά τα 6,2 Ρίχτερ

The Mw 6.2 #earthquake in Western Türkiye occurred in the #Marmara Sea at a depth of 12 km. The region can produce M 7.0 - 7.6 earthquakes, like in 1509 Ms 7.2 to the East and in 1766 Mw 7.6 to the West of this location. Today's earthquake is strong and aftershocks are possible. pic.twitter.com/FfyTa6mGkZ