Βραβεία Emmy 2025: Ολόκληρη η λίστα με τις υποψηφιότητες - Οι σειρές που ξεχωρίζουν

Οι σειρές Severance, The Penguin και The White Lotus προηγούνται στις υποψηφιότητες για τα φετινά τηλεοπτικά βραβεία Emmy.

Οι Britt Lower, Quinta Brunson, Harrison Ford και Jeremy Allen White είναι μεταξύ των σταρ που διαγωνίζονται για τα κορυφαία βραβεία υποκριτικής. Οι σειρές The Studio, The Bear, Abbott Elementary και Shrinking είναι μεταξύ των υποψηφίων στις κατηγορίες κωμωδίας.

Ο Harrison Ford κέρδισε την πρώτη υποψηφιότητα Emmy στην καριέρα του σε ηλικία 83 ετών για τον ρόλο του στην εκπομπή Shrinking.

Οι καλύτερες τηλεοπτικές εκπομπές και ηθοποιοί της περασμένης χρονιάς θα τιμηθούν στην τελετή απονομής των βραβείων που θα πραγματοποιηθεί στο Λος Άντζελες στις 14 Σεπτεμβρίου.

Ακολουθεί η πλήρης λίστα των υποψηφίων που ανακοινώθηκε την Τρίτηq

Τα τηλεοπτικά σόου με τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες

27 - Severance

24 - The Penguin

23 - The White Lotus

23 - The Studio

16 - The Last of Us

14 - Andor

14 - Hacks

Οι υποψηφιότητες στις βασικές κατηγορίες είναι οι εξής:

Outstanding drama series

-Andor (Disney+)

-The Diplomat (Netflix)

-The Last of Us (HBO Max)

-Paradise (Hulu)

-The Pitt (HBO Max)

-Severance (Apple TV+)

-Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

-The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Outstanding comedy series

-Abbott Elementary (ABC)

-The Bear (Hulu)

-Hacks (HBO Max)

-Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

-Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

-Shrinking (Apple TV+)

-The Studio (Apple TV+)

-What We Do in the Shadows (Hulu)

Outstanding limited or anthology series

-Adolescence (Netflix)

-Black Mirror (Netflix)

-Dying for Sex (Hulu)

-Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

-The Penguin (HBO Max)

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

-Sterling K Brown - Paradise (Hulu)

-Gary Oldman - Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

-Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us (HBO Max)

-Adam Scott - Severance (Apple TV+)

-Noah Wyle - The Pitt (HBO Max)

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

-Kathy Bates - Matlock (CBS)

-Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

-Britt Lower - Severance (Apple TV+)

-Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us (HBO Max)

-Keri Russell - The Diplomat (Netflix)

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

-Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

-Seth Rogen - The Studio (Apple TV+)

-Jason Segel - Shrinking (Apple TV+)

-Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

-Jeremy Allen White - The Bear (Hulu)

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

-Uzo Aduba - The Residence (Netflix)

-Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

-Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

-Ayo Edebiri - The Bear (Hulu)

-Jean Smart - Hacks (HBO Max)

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

-Colin Farrell - The Penguin (HBO Max)

-Stephen Graham - Adolescence (Netflix)

-Jake Gyllenhaal - Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)

-Bryan Tyree Henry - Dope Thief (Apple TV+)

-Cooper Koch - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

-Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer (Apple TV+)

-Meghan Fehy - Sirens (Netflix)

-Rashidah Jones - Black Mirror (Netflix)

-Cristin Milioti - The Penguin (HBO Max)

-Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex (Hulu)

-Zach Cherry - Severance (Apple TV+)

-Walton Goggins - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

-Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

-James Marsden - Paradise (Hulu)

-Sam Rockwell -The White Lotus (HBO Max)

-Tramell Tillman - Severance (Apple TV+)

-John Turturro - Severance (Apple TV+)

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

-Patricia Arquette - Severance (Apple TV+)

-Carrie Coon - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

-Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt (HBO Max)

-Julianne Nicholson - Paradise (Hulu)

-Parker Posey - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

-Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

-Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

-Ike Barinholtz - The Studio (Apple TV+)

-Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons (Netflix)

-Harrison Ford - Shrinking (Apple TV+)

-Jeff Hiller - Somebody Somewhere (HBO Max)

-Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear (Hulu)

-Michael Urie - Shrinking (Apple TV+)

-Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

-Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear (Hulu)

-Hannah Einbinder - Hacks (HBO Max)

-Kathryn Hahn - The Studio (Apple TV+)

-Janelle James - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

-Catherine O'Hara - The Studio (Apple TV+)

-Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

-Jessica Williams - Shrinking (Apple TV+)



Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

-Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

-Bill Camp - Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)

-Owen Cooper - Adolescence (Netflix)

-Rob Delaney - Dying For Sex (Hulu)

-Peter Sarsgaard - Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)

-Ashley Walters - Adolescence (Netflix)

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

-Erin Doherty - Adolescence (Netflix)

-Ruth Negga - Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)

-Deirdre O'Connell - The Penguin (HBO Max)

-Chloë Sevigny - Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

-Jenny Slate - Dying For Sex (Hulu)

-Christine Tremarco - Adolescence (Netflix)

Outstanding reality competition programme

-The Amazing Race (CBS)

-RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)

-Survivor (CBS)

-Top Chef (Bravo)

-The Traitors (NBC)

Outstanding scripted variety series

-Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max)

-Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding talk series

-The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

-Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

-The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)