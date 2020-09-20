Overcast forecast on Sunday (20/09/2020)

Overcast on Sunday, with brief rainfall in the Dodecanese Islands and midday at higher elevations in Ipirus.

Crete should expect thunderstorms until late afternoon. N-NE winds of variable velocity: 3-5 on the Beaufort scale in the west, 5-7 in the east, possibly reaching 8 locally. Temperatures ranging from 15C to 29C. In Athens, generally fair, with N-NE winds reaching 5 to 7 on the Beaufort scale. Temperatures from 20C to 26C. In Thessaloniki, slightly overcast, especially in the morning, E-SE winds reaching 3-4 on the Beaufort scale. Temperatures from 20C to 26C.

Source: ana-mpa