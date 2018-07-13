13 Ιουλίου 2018 00:03

Ο Ρονάλντο υπέγραψε την πρώτη φανέλα της Γιουβέντους στο Costa Navarino (pics)

Την τύχη και τη χαρά να της υπογράψει ο Κριστιάνο Ρονάλντο την πρώτη φανέλα της Γιουβέντους, αποκτώντας έτσι αυτόματα συλλεκτική αξία, είχε ένα κοριτσάκι.

Η μικρή βρέθηκε για διακοπές στο Costa Navarino τις ημέρες που χαλάρωνε εκεί και ο Πορτογάλος σούπερ σταρ, ο οποίος έβαλε στη Μεσσηνία την… τζίφρα του σε μυθικό συμβόλαιο που θα του αποφέρει 30 εκατ. ευρώ για κάθε χρόνο μέχρι το 2022.

Σύμφωνα μάλιστα με την ιταλική εφημερίδα Gazzeta dello Sport, το κορίτσι βρέθηκε στο οπτικό… πεδίο του CR7, με μια φανέλα της Γιουβέντους στα χέρια, λίγη ώρα μετά τις υπογραφές. Δεν έχασε έτσι την ευκαιρία να ζητήσει από τον Πορτογάλο να υπογράψει την πρώτη φανέλα της νέας του ομάδας.

Εκείνος φυσικά δεν το αρνήθηκε και περιχαρής ο πατέρας του κοριτσιού ανέβασε το ντοκουμέντο στο Διαδίκτυο, ευχαριστώντας τον Ρονάλντο.

 

Is this the first Juventus?? jersey signed by CR7??? Actually is it the first Juventus jersey that Cristiano Ronaldo signed as new player of Juventus FC? Yes it is! Great to be on vacation in such beautiful @westincostanavarino resort and being able to meet the legend! Thank you Cristiano for your kindness, very admirable. ⚽️ ⚽️ ⚽️ #cristianoronaldo #cr7 #westin #spg #greece #westincostanavarino #pallonedoro #champion #beautifuldestinations #resort #vacation #liga #summer2018 #sgthesign #football #star #soccer #juventus #fenomeno #greattime #bestoftheday #worldchampion #7 #ballondor #legend #celebrity #seriea #costanavarino #vip #instagood

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη S&G Thesign (@sgthesign) στις 10 Ιούλ, 2018 στις 11:46 πμ PDT

