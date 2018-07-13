Ο Ρονάλντο υπέγραψε την πρώτη φανέλα της Γιουβέντους στο Costa Navarino (pics)

Η μικρή βρέθηκε για διακοπές στο Costa Navarino τις ημέρες που χαλάρωνε εκεί και ο Πορτογάλος σούπερ σταρ, ο οποίος έβαλε στη Μεσσηνία την… τζίφρα του σε μυθικό συμβόλαιο που θα του αποφέρει 30 εκατ. ευρώ για κάθε χρόνο μέχρι το 2022.
Σύμφωνα μάλιστα με την ιταλική εφημερίδα Gazzeta dello Sport, το κορίτσι βρέθηκε στο οπτικό… πεδίο του CR7, με μια φανέλα της Γιουβέντους στα χέρια, λίγη ώρα μετά τις υπογραφές. Δεν έχασε έτσι την ευκαιρία να ζητήσει από τον Πορτογάλο να υπογράψει την πρώτη φανέλα της νέας του ομάδας.
Εκείνος φυσικά δεν το αρνήθηκε και περιχαρής ο πατέρας του κοριτσιού ανέβασε το ντοκουμέντο στο Διαδίκτυο, ευχαριστώντας τον Ρονάλντο.
Is this the first Juventus?? jersey signed by CR7??? Actually is it the first Juventus jersey that Cristiano Ronaldo signed as new player of Juventus FC? Yes it is! Great to be on vacation in such beautiful @westincostanavarino resort and being able to meet the legend! Thank you Cristiano for your kindness, very admirable. ⚽️ ⚽️ ⚽️ #cristianoronaldo #cr7 #westin #spg #greece #westincostanavarino #pallonedoro #champion #beautifuldestinations #resort #vacation #liga #summer2018 #sgthesign #football #star #soccer #juventus #fenomeno #greattime #bestoftheday #worldchampion #7 #ballondor #legend #celebrity #seriea #costanavarino #vip #instagood
On vacation in one of the best Westin resorts? and meeting no doubts the best soccer⚽️player in the World ever! Thank you Cristiano Ronaldo for your humility and kindness, you are the n.1 outside the field as well! Unforgettable experience, great vacation! • • • #cristianoronaldo #cr7 #westin #spg #greece #relax #westincostanavarino #beautifuldestinations #resort #vacation #summer2018 #sgthesign #football #star #champion #soccer #juventus #realmadrid #fenomeno #bestoftheday #worldchampion #7 #simplythebest #legend #celebrity #liga #seriea #girls #surprise #costanavarino